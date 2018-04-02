Jefferies Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Std Life Aberdeen (SLFPY)

Std Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Std Life Aberdeen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst P. Dobbin now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Std Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Std Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Std Life Aberdeen stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Std Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Std Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Std Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

