Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) Price Hits $1.51 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00021345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $16.96 million and approximately $845,486.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,091.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.79 or 0.09569880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032006 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00720951 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00157639 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01896550 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,271,904 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Tidex. It is not possible to purchase Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

