Steem Dollars Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00023522 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and $2.83 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,050.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $671.52 or 0.09575420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00031863 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00707210 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022924 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00157819 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.01880890 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,275,442 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to purchase Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

