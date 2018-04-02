Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $366.45 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Steem has a total market cap of $366.45 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00020724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 273,800,822 coins and its circulating supply is 256,826,728 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest. There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD). Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power. Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards. When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD). There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward. Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. T Steem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses. 90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator. “

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

