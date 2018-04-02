First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Stepan (SCL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stepan by 384.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Stepan by 43.4% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 130,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 26.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 35,518 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

In other news, VP Jennifer Ansbro Hale sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $157,899.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,131 shares in the company, valued at $473,619.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $147,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at $983,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,958,109. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,872.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $473.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/stepan-scl-holdings-boosted-by-first-trust-advisors-lp-updated.html.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.