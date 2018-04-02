Insider Buying: Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Director Stephen M. Clifford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $12,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $303.11, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.59. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $755.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Ferrellgas Partners’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FGP shares. ValuEngine cut Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS lowered their price objective on Ferrellgas Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ferrellgas Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ferrellgas Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 146,127 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 20,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/stephen-m-clifford-purchases-4000-shares-of-ferrellgas-partners-l-p-fgp-stock-updated.html.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.