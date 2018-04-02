Stephens Inc. AR Buys 2,348 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UTX opened at $125.82 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $100,628.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

