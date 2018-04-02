Steris PLC (STE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.63 Million

Brokerages expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to announce sales of $709.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. Steris reported sales of $681.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $709.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.17 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on Steris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other Steris news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $128,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,536. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Steris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Steris by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 397,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,084.32, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

