Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,094 Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (ARCH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,094 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,030,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 4,086.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 102,544 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Coal Inc. Class A alerts:

Shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE ARCH) opened at $91.23 on Monday. Arch Coal, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The energy company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $560.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal, Inc. Class A will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Arch Coal, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $109.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal, Inc. Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,094 Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (ARCH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/sterling-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-14094-arch-coal-inc-class-a-arch-updated.html.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc is a coal producer. The Company is engaged in the production of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located throughout the United States, for sale to utility, industrial and steel producers both in the United States and around the world. The Company operates mining complexes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.