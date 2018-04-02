Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 833.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 211,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 35.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 582,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 152,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 137,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,733.90, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $544.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $186,347.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $770,897.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,695.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,331 shares of company stock worth $8,343,340. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-1-76-million-holdings-in-tetra-tech-inc-ttek-updated.html.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.