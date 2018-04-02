Sterling Construction (STRL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Construction earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.3524780197653 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

STRL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 121,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,769. The company has a market cap of $309.82, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.53 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, COO Con L. Wadsworth purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at $853,568.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

