Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Holdings Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 301,971 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Steven Madden worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,580.53, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $49.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $1,512,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,200 shares in the company, valued at $23,606,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

