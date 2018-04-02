Home Depot Inc (HD) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.04.

NYSE HD opened at $178.24 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $208,139.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/steward-partners-investment-advisory-llc-raises-stake-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated-updated.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.