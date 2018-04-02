STEX Price Tops $0.70 (STEX)

STEX (CURRENCY:STEX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. STEX has a market cap of $0.00 and $48.00 worth of STEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00010000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STEX has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00699619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000457 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00166478 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030030 BTC.

STEX Token Profile

STEX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. STEX’s official Twitter account is @StocksExchangeR. The official website for STEX is stocks.exchange/ico.

STEX Token Trading

STEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy STEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STEX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

