Stifel (SF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel (NYSE:SF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. “

SF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo raised Stifel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Instinet upgraded Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nomura upgraded Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Stifel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Stifel has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $4,255.73, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stifel (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.44 million. Stifel had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stifel will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Stifel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ben A. Plotkin sold 9,012 shares of Stifel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $570,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Stifel by 1,010.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,418,000 after buying an additional 1,249,556 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,045,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel during the third quarter worth approximately $18,226,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Stifel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,289,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stifel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,684,000 after buying an additional 257,689 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, a retail and institutional wealth management and investment banking firm. It operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment consists of the Private Client Group and Stifel Bank businesses.

