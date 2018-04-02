Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Share Price

News coverage about S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. S.Y. Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.6858252897686 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

SYBT opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $797.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.64. S.Y. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. S.Y. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 13.38%. research analysts anticipate that S.Y. Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from S.Y. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. S.Y. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. FIG Partners raised shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of S.Y. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S.Y. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other S.Y. Bancorp news, insider William Dishman purchased 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $63,495.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,189.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,494.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,249 shares of company stock worth $224,878. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About S.Y. Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

