Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $177,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $49.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,801.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

