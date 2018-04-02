26,894 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $7,784,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $463,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,525. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $38.72 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $5,616.84, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

