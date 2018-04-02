44,917 Shares in IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IXYS Co. (NASDAQ:IXYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,917 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of IXYS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IXYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IXYS by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IXYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IXYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IXYS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of IXYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of IXYS stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IXYS Co. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

About IXYS

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

