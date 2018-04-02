Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $866,278.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $384,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,435 shares of company stock valued at $38,337,975 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10,468.21, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

