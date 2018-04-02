StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. National Securities raised their price objective on StoneCastle Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCastle Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.75 on Monday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.20.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 270,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 75.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

