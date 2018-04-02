StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. National Securities boosted their target price on StoneCastle Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.29, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.20. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/stonecastle-financial-banx-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.