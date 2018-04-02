873 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.71. 1,516,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,726. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12-month low of $234.02 and a 12-month high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

