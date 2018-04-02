STORE Capital’s (STOR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reissued their overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STOR. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on STORE Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised STORE Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. 503,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4,822.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 4,225 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $100,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Volk bought 4,250 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,475 shares of company stock valued at $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

