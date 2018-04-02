Storj Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.76 Million (CRYPTO:STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Storj has a market capitalization of $107.71 million and approximately $33.76 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00011490 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Huobi, Qryptos and Tidex. In the last week, Storj has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003191 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00693831 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Poloniex, EtherDelta, Qryptos, BigONE, Upbit, Radar Relay, Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, Liqui, Tidex, Gate.io, Bittrex and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

