STRAKS (STAK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,034.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $745,912.00 and $14,034.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003603 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 54% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,066.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.05558270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.00 or 0.09645220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01700550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.02531740 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00201303 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00608872 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.02797180 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 42,966,140 coins and its circulating supply is 2,940,413 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject. STRAKS’s official website is www.straks.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to buy STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

