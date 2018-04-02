Stratis (STRAT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.52 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $3.73 or 0.00053151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Abucoins, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. Stratis has a market capitalization of $368.47 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030230 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00069818 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019881 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030554 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00412706 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,801,050 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC, Coinrail, Abucoins, Bittylicious, Binance, Bittrex, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to buy Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

