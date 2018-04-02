Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Strayer Education in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strayer Education from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Strayer Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strayer Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Strayer Education stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,127.82, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Strayer Education has a fifty-two week low of $75.84 and a fifty-two week high of $104.85.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Strayer Education will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Aprahamian sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $270,050.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $329,924.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,043 shares of company stock worth $3,181,155 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Strayer Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Strayer Education by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Strayer Education by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Strayer Education by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Strayer Education by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strayer Education

Strayer Education, Inc is an education services holding company. The Company provides post-secondary education and other academic programs, through its subsidiaries, Strayer University (the University) and New York Code and Design Academy (NYCDA). As of December 31, 2016, the University offered undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration and criminal justice at 74 physical campuses located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions of the United States, and online.

