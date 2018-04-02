Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $237,432.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $33.20 million and approximately $237,432.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00695269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00178454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029431 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox and Ethfinex. It is not possible to purchase Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

