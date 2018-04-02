Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Bought by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 336.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 445,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 189,498 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $63.00 price target on Wells Fargo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

