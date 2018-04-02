Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.16 Million Holdings in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of Sun Hydraulics worth $39,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNHY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sun Hydraulics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics stock opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,686.34, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.79. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Sun Hydraulics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNHY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Hydraulics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

