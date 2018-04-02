Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,005.37, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.61%. analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.3617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

