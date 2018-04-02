Insider Buying: SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Major Shareholder Buys 12,577 Shares of Stock

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $225,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 43,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $774,204.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 34,377 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $617,067.15.

On Friday, February 16th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 7,854 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,136.38.

On Monday, January 8th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 19,524 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,989.08.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 17,359 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $307,254.30.

On Thursday, January 4th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 51,059 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $903,233.71.

On Thursday, December 28th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 17,659 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $311,504.76.

On Friday, December 29th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 34,659 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,998.40.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 30,100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $532,168.00.

NYSE:SXCP remained flat at $$17.80 during trading hours on Monday. 134,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.84, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXCP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,546.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 404,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 389,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXCP. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

