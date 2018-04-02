Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Raised to “Outperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray set a $46.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. UBS started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56,608.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $38.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemical Bank raised its position in Suncor Energy by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,415,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,634 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 104,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

