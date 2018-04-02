Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.49.

SNSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo raised Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.86 to $2.48 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vatera Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

