Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 138,811 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,429.40, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $17.46.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $290.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

