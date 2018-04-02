KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

NYSE KAR opened at $54.20 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,284.96, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $118,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after purchasing an additional 850,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 825,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,631,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,589 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 644,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,470,000 after purchasing an additional 385,540 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

