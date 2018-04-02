Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Drilling Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SDPI opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.79.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 2,836.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,733 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of Superior Drilling Products worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools for the oil, natural gas, and mining services industries; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits.

