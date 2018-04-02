SuperNET Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CRYPTO:UNITY)

SuperNET (CURRENCY:UNITY) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. SuperNET has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of SuperNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperNET has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperNET token can now be bought for approximately $83.12 or 0.01188610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00699056 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00169759 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030123 BTC.

SuperNET’s launch date was November 16th, 2015. SuperNET’s total supply is 777,777 tokens. The Reddit community for SuperNET is /r/supernet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperNET’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg. The official website for SuperNET is supernet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperNET is an asset built on the NXT platform and it is a cryptocurrency network that facilitates the creation revenue for developers in the cryptosphere. UNITY, like the coin's ticker itself, plans to unite, spread and empower cryptocurrencies whle still allowing them to maintain their brand freedom and identity. SuperNET's platform allows developers to create, deploy amd integrate new funcionalities and features related to blockchain technology, with of over 15 programming languages at their disposal through a system of plug-ins. Plug-ins can be downloaded and used within the SuperNET client, allowing new deployments to be easily integrated and used by the SuperNET community. SupeNET revenues (from its core assets, advertisements and shared fees) will be distributed as follows:10% for overhead20% for coin communities, according to their proportional contribution5% Nxt core development5% for BTCD stakers10% unallocated, for discretionary spending to maximise the market cap of SuperNET50% will go to SuperNET assetholders using the NXT dividend mechanism. “

SuperNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy SuperNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperNET must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

