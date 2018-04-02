Supervalu (SVU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “SUPERVALU has lagged the industry in a year due to persistent softness at its retail segment, which has been grappling with price competition, competitive store openings and intense promotions. Owing to such factors the company has been witnessing identical store sales decline in the retail segment for the past 11 quarters. The company has also been struggling with dismal gross margin trends, stemming from unfavorable business mix. Nevertheless, the company continues to focus on strengthening its Wholesale unit, as evident from its buyout of AG of Florida and ongoing integration of Unified Grocers. This, along with efficient cost management acted as cushion, helping the company deliver growth in the third quarter. Going ahead, the company plans to augment Wholesale segments operations by adding new customers, retaining and developing business with existing customers and acquisitions. Also, its e-commerce efforts, like Instacart deal bode well.”

Get Supervalu alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Supervalu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Supervalu in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Supervalu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of Supervalu stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. Supervalu has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Supervalu had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that Supervalu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVU. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,016,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Supervalu in the 4th quarter valued at $11,897,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Supervalu by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,208,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 528,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Supervalu by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Supervalu by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 258,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Supervalu (SVU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/supervalu-svu-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Supervalu Company Profile

Supervalu Inc is a wholesale distributor to independent retail customers across the United States. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Retail. The Company offers a range of advertised brand name and private-label products, including grocery (both perishable and nonperishable), general merchandise and home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy, which are sold through Company-operated and licensed Retail stores to shoppers and through its Wholesale segment to independent retail customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Supervalu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supervalu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.