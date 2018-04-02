SureRemit (CRYPTO:RMT) Price Hits $0.0330 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and approximately $132,820.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 120.5% against the US dollar. One SureRemit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00695740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014201 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00041196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00160573 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029980 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is token.sureremit.co. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

