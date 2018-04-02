Surgery Partners (SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.52 Million

Brokerages expect Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report $423.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.48 million and the lowest is $410.55 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $286.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $423.52 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark set a $19.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

SGRY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 421,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Surgery Partners declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $273,816,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,715,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 304,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,058,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 377,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,405,000.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services; Ancillary Services; and Optical Services.

