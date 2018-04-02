SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Coverage Initiated at UBS

Equities researchers at UBS assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $284.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Shares of SIVB opened at $240.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12,694.07, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $271.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 4,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,598.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,185 shares of company stock worth $2,017,574. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,817,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,489,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,570,000 after purchasing an additional 354,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 291,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,470,000 after purchasing an additional 258,006 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 146,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

