Swarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,961.00 (CRYPTO:SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $2,961.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003145 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on May 28th, 2014. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

