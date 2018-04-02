Swarm Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $3,503.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00699402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00179338 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038330 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Swarm’s genesis date was May 28th, 2014. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund.

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to purchase Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

