Barclays Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €64.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SY1. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.50 ($80.86) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

SY1 remained flat at $€65.36 ($80.69) during midday trading on Thursday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

