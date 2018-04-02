Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($83.95) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 remained flat at $€65.36 ($80.69) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($90.72).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €85.00 by Societe Generale” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/symrise-sy1-given-a-85-00-price-target-by-societe-generale-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.