Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.78 ($83.68).

FRA SY1 remained flat at $€65.36 ($80.69) during trading on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($90.72).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

