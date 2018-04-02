Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synergy Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 43.5653608571735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

SGYP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. 3,195,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,404. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.05. The firm has a market cap of $451.39, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.84.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 652.66% and a negative net margin of 1,333.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 840.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Synergy Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

