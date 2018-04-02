Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.07

Media headlines about Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syngenta earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.4831875769896 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Syngenta stock remained flat at $$92.90 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550. Syngenta has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,002.48, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.88.

About Syngenta

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products.

